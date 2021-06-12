This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 2-8 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Hector Prado, with HCH Roofing & Sheetmetal LLC, permit for Lee Swearingen, with Coldwell Bankers, 2501 N. Navarro St., $25,500.
Residential
- Alan Johnson, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Betty Ramirez, 2002 Mesquite Lane.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, LLC, 104 Beacon Lane.
Manufactured Homes
- George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Shari McLellan, with CMH Homes dba Clayton Homes, 1204 S. Laurent St., No. 11.
- George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Veanne Green, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 51.
