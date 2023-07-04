This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 21-27 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Victoria County, permit for 1967 Victoria County Courthouse, 115 N. Bridge St., $500,000.
- Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, permit for Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., $1,727,500.
- James Johnson, with James P. Johnson, permit for Jim Johnson, 3N1 Storage, 202 Burroughsville Road, $139,000.
- Andrew Jacob, with Diamond J Building, permit for Mark Nelson, Tim Smith, Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, $68,750.
- Joshua McNeeley, with VISD, permit for Victoria ISD, 2706 Azalea St., $400,000.
- Jim Johnson, permit for 3N1 Storage, 202 Burroughsville Road, $75,000.
- Hung Vuong, permit for Moi Nail Spa, 6106 N. Navarro St. Ste. 300, $35,000.
Residential
James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Conception Alvarado, 3003 E. Mistletoe Ave.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Pete Munoz, 2004 N. Jecker St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.