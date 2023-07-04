This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 21-27 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Victoria County, permit for 1967 Victoria County Courthouse, 115 N. Bridge St., $500,000.
  • Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, permit for Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., $1,727,500.
  • James Johnson, with James P. Johnson, permit for Jim Johnson, 3N1 Storage, 202 Burroughsville Road, $139,000.
  • Andrew Jacob, with Diamond J Building, permit for Mark Nelson, Tim Smith, Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, $68,750.
  • Joshua McNeeley, with VISD, permit for Victoria ISD, 2706 Azalea St., $400,000.
  • Jim Johnson, permit for 3N1 Storage, 202 Burroughsville Road, $75,000.
  • Hung Vuong, permit for Moi Nail Spa, 6106 N. Navarro St. Ste. 300, $35,000.

Residential

  • James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Conception Alvarado, 3003 E. Mistletoe Ave.

  • James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Pete Munoz, 2004 N. Jecker St.

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

Tags