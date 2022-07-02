This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 22-28 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Allison Richter, with Little Sunflowers Daycare, permit for Homer Escalante, with Mekka Enterprises, 4802 Country Lane, $5,000.
- Marissa Osegueda, with All Seasons Roofing & Metal, permit for Mr. Eddie, with The Other Store, $10,700.
- Wendel Womack, with Redline Roofing & Construction, permit for Sudden Link, 105 Industrial Drive, $46,500.
Residential
- Randy Malouf, with RM Quality Construction, permit for Juanita Ortiz, 705 E. Murray St.
Manufactured Homes
- Jose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, permit for Karen Leija, 207 Brown St.
- James Huckleberry, with JH Mobile Home Services, permit for Marcelino Martinez, 2501 Lone Tree Road, No. 38.
- Maria Goll, with TriHorizons Industries, dba Trinity General Contractors & Transport, permit for Denise Juarez, 2501 Lone Tree Road, No. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.