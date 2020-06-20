This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 3-9 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Jason Smith, with SpawGlass Contractors, permit for Frost Bank, 7602 N. Navarro St., $1,229,326.
- John Valdivia with Victoria Coffee Roasters, permit for Tuscany Town Center, 2914 N. Laurent St.
Residential
- Tony Prokop with Prokop Custom Homes, permit for 110 Lucca Drive
- Tony Prokop with Prokop Custom HOmes, permit for 114 Montalcino Court
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
