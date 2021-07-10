This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 30-July 6 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Larry Sanders, with LDS Builder, permit for Ben Galvan, with Civil Corp, 4611 E. Airline Road, No. 200, $10,000.
- Belinda Delgado, with R&C Roofing & Remodeling, permit for Jennifer Mata, with James Wayne Properties, 2806 N. Delmar Drive, AI, $82,100.
Residential
- Julian Ramos, with Silver Cover Investments, 101 Tiki Court.
- Kenneth Bunton, with Mission Custom Homes, 106 Windwood Lane.
Manufactured Homes
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Marcia Madrigal, 805 E. Second St.
