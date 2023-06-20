This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 7-13 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Tommy and Maria Sanchez, permit for Jay's Sports Bar, 2604 Port Lavaca Drive, $49,000.
- Jacob Morales with Malek, permit for Joshua McNeley, Victoria School District, 110 Hopkins, $100,000.
- Jacob Morales, with Malek, permit for FW Gross Elementary School, 1107 S. Depot St., $100,000.
- Jacob Morales, with Malek, permit for Joshua McNeley, Victoria School District, 1002 Santa Barbara St., $100,000.
- Jacob Morales, with Malek, permit for O'Connor Elementary School, 3402 Bobolink Lane, $100,000.
- Aaron Yanez, with Total Team Construction, permit for Discount Tire, 7906 N. Navarro St., $650,000.
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies, permit for VicTec Factory, 7207 Lone Tree Road, $6,000,000.
- Kelly Hubert, with Victoria County, permit for 311 E. Constitution St, $100,000.
- Luis Casas, with The Casas Group, permit for Victoria Wellmed Market Office, 4502 N. Laurent St., $24,000.
Residential
Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Janie Gonzalez, 1702 N. Liberty St.Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Randal Loescher, 4302 John Stockbauer Drive, Lot 87.