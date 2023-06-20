This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 7-13 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Tommy and Maria Sanchez, permit for Jay's Sports Bar, 2604 Port Lavaca Drive, $49,000.
  • Jacob Morales with Malek, permit for Joshua McNeley, Victoria School District, 110 Hopkins, $100,000.
  • Jacob Morales, with Malek, permit for FW Gross Elementary School, 1107 S. Depot St., $100,000.
  • Jacob Morales, with Malek, permit for Joshua McNeley, Victoria School District, 1002 Santa Barbara St., $100,000.
  • Jacob Morales, with Malek, permit for O'Connor Elementary School, 3402 Bobolink Lane, $100,000.
  •  Aaron Yanez, with Total Team Construction, permit for Discount Tire, 7906 N. Navarro St., $650,000.
  • Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies, permit for  VicTec Factory, 7207 Lone Tree Road, $6,000,000.
  • Kelly Hubert, with Victoria County, permit for 311 E. Constitution St, $100,000.
  • Luis Casas, with The Casas Group, permit for Victoria Wellmed Market Office, 4502 N. Laurent St., $24,000.

Residential

  • Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Janie Gonzalez, 1702 N. Liberty St.

    Manufactured Homes
  • Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Randal Loescher, 4302 John Stockbauer Drive, Lot 87.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

