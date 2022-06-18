This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 8-14 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for O’Connor Building Partners, L.P., 101 W. Goodwin Avenue, Suite 720, $8,000.
- Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for O’Connor Building Partners, L.P., 101 W. Goodwin Avenue, Suite 855, $8,200.
- Ashley Macias (No Matter What CIO Applicant), permit for Olivia Aguirra, 1705 Port Lavaca Drive, $400.
- James Rosalis, with Diamond J Buildings, permit for Mark McNeil, 1709 Beauvoir St., $138,676.
- Bobby Buhler, with Buhler Roofing Co, permit for Prosperity Bank, 1206 N. John Stockbauer Drive, $47,000.
- Bruce Dark, with Lone Star Roofing, permit for Bob Barnwell, with Barnwell Properties, 405 Westwood Drive, AD, $9,600.
Residential
- Julian Ramos, with Silver Cover Investments, 1207 Halsey St.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, 202 Beacon Lane.
- Joe Hernandez, with JH Construction, 106 Luke Court.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Alfred Garcia, 1404 Rosebud Ave.
Manufactured Homes
- Simon Macias, with Macias Service, permit for John and Natalie Boek, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 72.
