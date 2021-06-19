This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 9-15 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Antonio Perez, with AP Roofing, permit for Los Reyes Mexican Grill, 6908 N. Navarro St., $48,000.
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Francisco Gonzales, 104 E. Basin St.
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Maria Perez, 1005 N. Wheeler St.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, 110 Boston Circle.
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc. permit for Maria Velasquez, 1309 E. Mimosa Avenue.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Josephine Flores, 1304 Virginia Avenue.
Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Joe Kesterson, with Titan Factory Direct, 3007 Circle St., No. 12.
