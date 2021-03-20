This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 10-16 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- No permits issued.
Residential
- Matt Studer, with Pearl Homes TX, permit for Felicity Medrano, 909 Eden Roc St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 407 Brushy Creek
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 411 Brushy Creek
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 415 Brushy Creek
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 120 Buckskin Trail
Manufactured Homes
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Vien Ho, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 61
- John and Judy Clegg, with Clegg Services, permit for Anthony Hutson, 703 Blyth Road
