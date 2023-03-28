This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 15-21 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

CommercialKeith Staff, with Staff Concrete, permit for Audelia Vidal, of Guardian Construction, for S&A Trailer Shop, 6811 U.S. 59, $60,000.

Residential

  • Jayson Moore, with JW Moore Construction, permit for Laura Gonzalez, 201 Beacon St.
  • Barry Chaloupka, with Ovation Homes, permit for 208 Vista Cove.
  • Alex Gutierrez III with AAA Construction, permit for 1104 E. San Antonio St.

Manufactured Homes

  • Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Ashley Flores, 1113 Valkyrie St.
  • Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Marc Jones, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

