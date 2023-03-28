This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 15-21 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
CommercialKeith Staff, with Staff Concrete, permit for Audelia Vidal, of Guardian Construction, for S&A Trailer Shop, 6811 U.S. 59, $60,000.
Residential
- Jayson Moore, with JW Moore Construction, permit for Laura Gonzalez, 201 Beacon St.
- Barry Chaloupka, with Ovation Homes, permit for 208 Vista Cove.
- Alex Gutierrez III with AAA Construction, permit for 1104 E. San Antonio St.
Manufactured Homes
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Ashley Flores, 1113 Valkyrie St.
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Marc Jones, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive.