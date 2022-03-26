This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 16-22 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Onur Kose, with Kahve Coffee Shop, 5402 N. Navarro St., $7,000.
Residential
- Gerald Roux, with Monogram Homes, 505 Convent St.
- Gerald Roux, with Monogram Homes, 507 Convent St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 215 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 210 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 202 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 213 Flint Rock Court
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Rick Cavazos, 2110 Tibiletti Drive
Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Connie Harrell, 1204 S. Laurent St., 25B
