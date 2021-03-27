This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 17-23 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Chris Mahan, with Mahan Construction, permit for New Quest Properties, 4109 Houston Highway, No. 500, $3,000.
- Hector Prado, with HCH Roofing & Sheetmetal, permit for Trust Texas Bank, 2109 N. Laurent St., $15,000.
- Bruce Dark, with Lone Star Roofing, permit for Harkik Patel, 1201 Sam Houston Drive, $12,800.
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, LTD, permit for Roberto Jr. and Carmen Ramirez, 2207 Tibiletti Drive.
- Gary Sweetman, with Garman Construction, 209 Andrea Court.
- Gary Sweetman, with Garman Construction, 207 Andrea Court.
- Gary Sweetman, with Garman Construction, 205 Andrea Court.
- Gary Sweetman, with Garman Construction, 203 Andrea Court.
- Gary Sweetman, with Garman Construction, 201 Andrea Court.
Manufactured Homes
- Elizabeth Jaramillo, with Manufactured Housing Consultants, permit for Maria Del Carment Carrizalez, 103 N. Delmar Drive, No. 204.
