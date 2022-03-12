This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 2-8 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies, permit for City of Victoria Fire Department, 606 E. Goodwin Ave., $200,000
- Luis Casas, with The Casas Group, permit for Highpoint Capital Group, 6320 N. Navarro St., Suite B, $350,000
- Wes Robinson, with Weaver and Jacobs Constructors, Inc., permit for Jim Kee-Rees, with Trinity Episcopal Church, 1501 N. Glass St., $297,000
Residential
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Jerry Spiegel, 4703 Camellia Lane
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Micaela Bradley, 1008 S. Liberty St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 103 Terravista Ranch Road
- Manufactured Homes
- Connie Barroso Tovar, with TC Transport Inc., permit for Gloria Cook, 2403 Pleasant Green Drive
