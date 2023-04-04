This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 22-28 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Edward Kinter, with Walkcon Ltd. General Contractor, permit for Walmart Victoria, 4101 Houston Highway, $2 million.
  • eEan Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for Altus Hospice, 101 W. Goodwin Ave, Ste 820, $20,000.

Residential

  • No new construction permits issued.

    Manufactured Homes
  • John and Judy Clegg, with Clegg Services, permit for Coy McLarty, 3010 Circle St.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

