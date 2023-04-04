This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 22-28 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Edward Kinter, with Walkcon Ltd. General Contractor, permit for Walmart Victoria, 4101 Houston Highway, $2 million.
- eEan Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for Altus Hospice, 101 W. Goodwin Ave, Ste 820, $20,000.
Residential
No new construction permits issued.Manufactured Homes
- John and Judy Clegg, with Clegg Services, permit for Coy McLarty, 3010 Circle St.