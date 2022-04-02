This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 23-29 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Luis Casas, with The Casas Group, permit for Quality Clinic, Victoria Wellmed, 6314 N. Navarro St., $350,000
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 211 Flint Rock Court
- April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 101 Myra Lane
- Kenneth Razor, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Jacques Maria, 708 Buena Vista Ave.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 210 Villaggio Circle
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 105 Llucca Drive
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Adrian Cano, 1506 Mesquite Lane
Manufactured Homes
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Marina Arriaga, with Holiday Acres Victoria Homes, 2701 Leary Lane, No. 95
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Marina Arriaga, with Holiday Acres Victoria Homes, 2701 Leary Lane, No. 49
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Marina Arriaga, with Holiday Acres Victoria Homes, 2701 Leary Lane, No. 94
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Marina Arriaga, with Holiday Acres Victoria Homes, 2701 Leary Lane, No. 63
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Marina Arriaga, with Holiday Acres Victoria Homes, 2701 Leary Lane, No. 60
