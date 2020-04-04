Building Permits

This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 25-31 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for KPG Commercial, 101 W. Goodwin Ave. Suite 426, $48,600.
  • Keith Matheny, with EasTex Tower, permit for Bill Reynolds, with Sparklight, 3905 Halsey St., $36,000.

Residential

  • Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 111 Dripping Spring.
  • Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 113 Dripping Spring.

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

