This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 25-31 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for KPG Commercial, 101 W. Goodwin Ave. Suite 426, $48,600.
- Keith Matheny, with EasTex Tower, permit for Bill Reynolds, with Sparklight, 3905 Halsey St., $36,000.
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 111 Dripping Spring.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 113 Dripping Spring.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.