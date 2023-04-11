This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 29-April 4 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- J. Kassity, with Apex imaging Services, permit for Kohl’s Department Stores’ Sephora remodel, 8905 N. Navarro St., $250,000.
- Permit for Texas A&M Health Center, contractors and address not given, $208,000.
- Franklin Financial, contractor and address not given, $175,000.
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Marisela Aguilar Ybarra, 1109 Taylor Ave.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.