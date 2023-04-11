This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 29-April 4 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • J. Kassity, with Apex imaging Services, permit for Kohl’s Department Stores’ Sephora remodel, 8905 N. Navarro St., $250,000.
  • Permit for Texas A&M Health Center, contractors and address not given, $208,000.
  • Franklin Financial, contractor and address not given, $175,000.

Residential

  • James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Marisela Aguilar Ybarra, 1109 Taylor Ave.

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

