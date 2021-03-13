This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 3-9 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- James Rosalis, with Diamond J Buildings, permit for The Club at Colony Creek, 4705 E. Airline Road, $46,250.
- Jacob Absher, with Absher Construction, permit for Amanda Luddoke, with Building Kid Steps, 4208 Retama Circle, $270,000.
- William Key, with BLS Construction, permit for Terese Tompkins, with Full Force Victoria, 5004 N. John Stockbauer Drive, $18,000.
Residential
- No permits issued.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
