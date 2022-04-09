This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 30 - April 5 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- SLD Hammertime, permit for Michael Hargraves, with Smartlock Warriors, 2001 Stolz St., $993,850.
- Elizabeth Emery, with Centimark Corporation, permit for Performance Food Group, 204 N. Brownson St., $331,131.
Residential
- Gary Sweetman, with Garman Construction, permit for Ball Airport Road Development, 215 Andrea Court.
- Matt Studer, with Pearl Homes TX, 613 W. Brazos St., No. 1.
- Manufactured Homes
- Simon Macias, with Macias Service, permit for Kimberly and Joseph Walker, 807 E. Park Ave.
