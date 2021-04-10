This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 31 — April 6 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Antonio Castillo, with ACA Construction, permit for Dorothy Ramirez, 1002 N. Navarro St., $2,000.
- Susie Jackson, with S&J Construction, permit for Barbara Chambers, with All Star Properties, 114 Sam Houston Drive, $9,500.
- James Bednorz, with Bednorz Siding & Roofing, permit for Jeff Wenzel, 1704 E. Airline Road, 1/2, $3,800.
- James Bednorz, with Bednorz Siding & Roofing, permit for Bridey Greeson, with Homico Inc., 605 E. Santa Rosa St., Suite A, $14,900.
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Margarito Maldonado, 1012 Julius St.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Joann Garibay, 3304 Wildwood St.
- April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 114 Myra Lane.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, 2806 Allendale St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
