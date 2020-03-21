This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 11-17 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Brian Church, with Briar Construction, permit for Keith Bush, with Bush Holding Inc., 4209 N. Navarro St., $650,000.
Residential
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 105 Montalcino Court.
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Darryl Rickman, 3302 Mayfair Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
