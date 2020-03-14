This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from March 4-10 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Corry Pedeville, with FJP Enterprises, dba NTEX Construction, permit for Travis Fromme, with Zarsky Lumber Co., Inc., 1005 N. Cameron St., $5,400.
- Brian Ferguson, with Platinum Homes, 804 E. Nueces St., A-D and 1/2, $15,000.
- Kelly Hubert, with County of Victoria, 115 N. Bridge St., $150,000.
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 107 Dripping Spring.
- Fox Home Builders, 115 Alydar Drive.
Jana Stork, with Stonewater, permit for Herman Farias, 3005 Robin Lane.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
