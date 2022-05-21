This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 11-17 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Emilio Canales, with TPI Construction & Painting, Inc., permit for Woolson Real Estate, 8602 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, $190,576.
- Rick Carroll, with Carrolls Country Homes, LLC, permit for Dian Kliem, with Kliem & Associates, 3004 Sam Houston Drive, $4,800.
- Timothy Ferguson, with US Builders L.P., permit for Victoria Shopping Center, LTD, 6412 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, $1,275,000.
- Vicente Velasquez, with Vincent’s Roofing Inc., permit for Brandon White, 1402 S. Laurent St., Suite A, $20,400.
Residential
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Beverly Dennis, 3401 E. Rio Grande St.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Veronica Govea Martinez, 2306 E. Sabine St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
