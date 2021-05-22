This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 12-18 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Jim West, with Roma Construction, permit for Troy Gates, with Dairy Queen, 2801 E. Red River St., $20,000.
- Tony Calhoun, with Commercial Construction and Maintenance Inc., permit for Tidal Wave Auto Spa, 6702 N. Navarro St., $1,800,000.
- Clinton Cain, with Rain King Inc., permit for Diocese of Victoria, with Our Lady of Victory, 3102 N. Laurent St., $154,031.
Residential
- Fox Home Builders, 109 Secretariat Drive.
- Alan Johnson, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Corey Tucker, 1611 Seguin Ave.
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Delilah Villarreal, 2910 Gayle Drive.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Oseas Alaniz, 904 Taylor Ave.
- Corey Pedeville, with FJP Enterprises, dba: NTEX Construction, permit for Nighel Tones, 2308 Tibiletti Drive, $43,000.
- Wenceslao Gutierrez, 1508 Bowie Drive, $18,500.
- BJ Davis, with BJ Davis Construction, 106 Wood Bridge, $258,390.
- Brad Blanton, with Blanton Builders, permit for Dennis Hewitt, 207 Leisure Lane, $2,750,000.
Manufactured Homes
- John and Judy Clegg, with Clegg Services, 2906 Circle St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.