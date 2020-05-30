This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 13-19 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Bulmaro Martinez, with American Pro Build, permit for The Villas, 105-112 Costa Del Oro Drive, $48,573.
- Bulmaro Martinez, with American Pro Build, permit for The Villas, 121-128 Costa Del Oro Drive, $48,573.
- Bulmaro Martinez, with American Pro Build, permit for The Villas, 201-208 Costa Del Oro Drive, $48,573.
- Bulmaro Martinez, with American Pro Build, permit for The Villas, 309-312 Costa Del Oro Drive, $41,257.
- Bulmaro Martinez, with American Pro Build, permit for The Villas, 209 Costa Del Oro Drive, $41,257.
Residential
- No permits issued.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
