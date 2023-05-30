This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 17-23 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Duane Barker with North Wave Car Wash & Storage, permit for North Wave Carwash and Storage, 503 Glascow St B., $45,000.
- Craig Lauger with Lauger Companies, permit for DeTar Health Care System, lab renovations, 506 E. San Antonio St. , $636,550.
- Cody Halliburton, with AFC Lease Service, permit for Justin Grogan, Citgo Petroleum Corp., 2405 Houston Highway, 120,000.
Residential
James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Robert Rodriguez Sr,, 104 E. Brazos StManufactured Homes
- No permits issued.