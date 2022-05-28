This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 19-25 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies, permit for AV Interiors, 2201 N. Laurent, $47,800.
Residential
- Fox Homes Builders, 105 Forego.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Ray Cantu, 809 Levis Road
- Steve Klein with Landmark Residential Construction, 205 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein with Landmark Residential Construction, 207 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein with Landmark Residential Construction, 206 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein with Landmark Residential Construction, 204 Flint Rock Court
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.