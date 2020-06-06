This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 20-26 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Antonio Castillo, with ACA Construction, permit for American Inn and Suites, 3005 Houston Highway, $8,000.
- Juan Lozano, with Rain Seal Master Roofing and Sheet Metal, permit for Diocese of Victoria, Our Lady of Victory, 1311 Mesquite Lane, $100,000.
Residential
- No permits issued.
Manufactured Homes
- Rudy Molina, with M and M Movers, Molina and Douglas, permit for Shai Uriel Beltran, 2501 Lone Tree Road, No. 25.
