This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 20-26 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Antonio Castillo, with ACA Construction, permit for American Inn and Suites, 3005 Houston Highway, $8,000.
  • Juan Lozano, with Rain Seal Master Roofing and Sheet Metal, permit for Diocese of Victoria, Our Lady of Victory, 1311 Mesquite Lane, $100,000.

Residential

  • No permits issued.

Manufactured Homes

  • Rudy Molina, with M and M Movers, Molina and Douglas, permit for Shai Uriel Beltran, 2501 Lone Tree Road, No. 25.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

