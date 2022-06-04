This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 25-31 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Lynn Struthoff, with The Struthoff Company, Inc., permit for Speedy Stop Food Store, 2009 Houston Highway, $7,500,000.
- Marissa Osegueda, with All Seasons Roofing and Metal, permit for Aditya Agrawal, with Pratham Business Inc., 1403 N.E. Water St., $8,500.
Residential
- Barry Chaloupka, with Ovation Homes, 505 Auburn Hill.
- Randy Malouf, with RM Quality Construction, permit for Kathy Stange, 3601 N. Vine St.
- Randy Malouf, with RM Quality Construction, permit for Arthur and Amelia Martinez, 2305 S. Laurent St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.