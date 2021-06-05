This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 26 — June 1 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Edmund LeGris, with First Choice Plastering, permit for Thomas Sanchez, with Frels Real Estate Corp. 206 E. Constitution St., $200,000.
Residential
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Jesus Ruiz Jr., 3701 Callis St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 112 Silver Spur Road
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 114 Silver Spur Road
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 119 Silver Spur Road
Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Erica Guzman, 910 S. DeLeon St.
