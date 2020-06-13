This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 27 — June 2 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Miguel Gonzalez, with MSJ Services, permit for Chandrakant Patel, with R and C BBQ, 1201 Sam Houston Drive, $3,500.
Residential
- John Scheumack, with Scheumack Construction Inc., permit for Jeanie Bauer, 101 Tampa Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Danielle Leos, 1006 E. Commercial St.
