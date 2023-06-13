This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 31-June 6 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Christopher Mahan, with Mahan Construction, permit for Victoria Place Apartments Pacific Coast Capital Investors, 701 E. Airline Road, $24,500.
Residential
Barry Chaloupka with Ovation Homes, permit for 602 Auburn Hills.Manufactured Homes
- Dylan Lanier, Palm Harbor Villages, permit for Casey Fusso, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive No. 20.