This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 31-June 6 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Christopher Mahan, with Mahan Construction, permit for Victoria Place Apartments Pacific Coast Capital Investors, 701 E. Airline Road, $24,500.

Residential

  • Barry Chaloupka with Ovation Homes, permit for 602 Auburn Hills.

    Manufactured Homes
  • Dylan Lanier, Palm Harbor Villages, permit for Casey Fusso, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive No. 20.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

