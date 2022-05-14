This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 4-10 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Andrew Jacob, with Diamond J Building LLC, permit for Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Drive, $136.000.
- Bobby Buhler, with Buhler Roofing Co., permit for Northgate Church of God, 206 Broadmoor St., $30,000.
Residential
- Kris Bluntzer, with Bluntzer Custom Builders, 504 Auburn Hill.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 224 Alysheba.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 2008 Seguin Avenue.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 2010 Seguin Avenue.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, LTD, permit for Jse Baladez, 4903 Lala St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
