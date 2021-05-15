This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 5-11 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Kirby Garza, with Laurent Tower, permit for Bill Wendlandt, 120 S. Main St., $30,000.
- Michael Jenkins, with MACO Construction, permit for Bob Beasley, with Beasley Tire Service, 4011 U.S. 59 N., $1,100,000.
- Wes Robinson, with Weaver and Jacobs Constructors Inc., permit for Dharmendra Verma, with Diversified Wellness Associates, 6404 Nursery Drive, No. 102, $1,100,000.
- Eddie Garcia, with Garcia’s Painting and Remodeling, permit for Yu De Chou, with WYT TAZYZ, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, $12,000.
Residential
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Rose Zapata, 2812 Morgan Drive.
- Jayson Moore, with JW Moore Construction, permit for Charles and Leslee Lee, 705 W. Commercial St.
- Kevin Curtis, with Modular Homes of Texas, permit for Gilbert Gonzales, 610 Rosewood Drive.
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Lily Sanchez, 1507 Bottom St.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Frances Espino, 606 E. Brazos St.
- Kevin Curtis, with Modular Homes of Texas, permit for Michael Gonzales, 612 Rosewood Drive.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction Ltd., 118 Silver Spur.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 120 Silver Spur.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 116 Silver Spur.
Manufactured Homes
- Stan Apostolo, with Apostolo and Associates Inc., DBA Mobile Homes for Less, permit for Zilpa Pineda, 3111 Coffey St.
