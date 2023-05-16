This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 5-9 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Chris Pierson, with Dorsey Development Companies, permit for George Dorsey, Dorsey Development, for Freddy's Frozen Custard, 2111 Houston Highway, $900,000.
Residential
- Fox Home Builders permit for 2003 Seguin Ave.
- Fox Home Builders permit for 2005 Seguin Ave.
- Fox home Builders permit for 222 Alysheba Drive
Manufactured Homes
- Dylan Lanier, with Palm Harbor Villages, permit for Jose and Arasell Avalos, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 45.