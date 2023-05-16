This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 5-9 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Chris Pierson, with Dorsey Development Companies, permit for George Dorsey, Dorsey Development, for Freddy's Frozen Custard, 2111 Houston Highway, $900,000.

Residential

  • Fox Home Builders permit for 2003 Seguin Ave.
  • Fox Home Builders permit for 2005 Seguin Ave.
  • Fox home Builders permit for 222 Alysheba Drive

Manufactured Homes

  • Dylan Lanier, with Palm Harbor Villages, permit for Jose and Arasell Avalos, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 45.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

