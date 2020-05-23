This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from May 6-12 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Russell and Jennifer Moya, with Burdogz Restaurant, 1209 E. Airline Road, $15,000.
Residential
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 102 Lucca Drive.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 108 Lucca Drive.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 357 Brushy Creek.
Manufactured Homes
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Jose Polanco, 2202 Pleasant Green.
