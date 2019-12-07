This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Mike Treybig, with Treybig Construction Co., permit for Cliff Hawkins, with Warehouse Distributing, 1915 N. Navarro St., $33,000
- Mark Pullin, with Compadres Design, Inc., 3104 E. Red River St., $5,000
Residential
- Fox Home Builders, 203 Alydar Drive
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 345 Brushy Creek
Manufactured Homes
- Rudy Monlina, with M and M Movers / Molina and Douglas, permit for Maxilmiliano Ramirez, 1405 Anthony Road
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Vincent Do, 2701 Leary Lane, No. 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.