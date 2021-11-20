This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 10-16 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Stephaney Whitson, with All Season Contracting Co. Inc., permit for Nelson Billups, with Victoria Northcross, 5201 N. Navarro St., $339,000.
Residential
- Cody Hrandowsky, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Dan Willis, 707 Blyth Road.
- Paul Taylor, with James W. Turner, permit for Cassandra Coleman, 103 Tern Court Drive.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 420 Villaggio Circle.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 608 S. De Leon St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
