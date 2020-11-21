This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 11-17 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Casey Roth, with Roth Construction, Inc., permit for Dlugosch 3 LLC, The Texan, 3402 State Highway 185, $1,100,000.
- Daniel Suarez, with DNA Construction, permit for Wendy’s Restaurant c/o Haza Foods, 3507 N. Navarro St., $25,000.
- Clinton Cain, with Rain King, Inc., permit for Victoria Kia, 5101 N. Navarro St., $46,547.
- Bruce Dark, with Lone Star Roofing, permit for The God’s Church, 401 E. North St., $11,000.
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, Ltd., 413 Brushy Creek.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, Ltd., 414 Brushy Creek.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, Ltd., 416 Brushy Creek.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, LLC, permit for Celia Morales, 1405 Polk Avenue.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
