This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 16-22 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies, permit for Craig Lauger Family Enterprises, for Edward Jones, 4806 John Stockbauer Drive, Ste. 400, $95,000.
Residential
- Rolando Rodriguez, with RCR Homes, permit for Melvin and Ashley Taylor, 212 Pebble Brook.
- Adrian Valdez, with JW Turner Construction, permit for Lee Davis, 1510 Crockett Ave.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.