This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 16-22 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

 

Commercial

  • Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies, permit for Craig Lauger Family Enterprises, for Edward Jones, 4806 John Stockbauer Drive, Ste. 400, $95,000.

Residential

  • Rolando Rodriguez, with RCR Homes, permit for Melvin and Ashley Taylor, 212 Pebble Brook.
  • Adrian Valdez, with JW Turner Construction, permit for Lee Davis, 1510 Crockett Ave.

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

