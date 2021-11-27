This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 17-23 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Gustavo Garza, with Garza Carpentry, permit for Brenda Tally, Ballet Academy of South Texas, 204 N. Main St. $16,677.
- Ismael Valdez, with MidWay Drywall, permit for Susan Cain Armstrong, 5803 N. John Stockbauer Drive, $49,900.
- Jason Wagner with Innovative Building Concepts, permit for Brian Jenkins, 3601 N. John Stockbauer Drive, $70,000
- Gary Shuck, with Timbercon Construction, permit for Friendship Bible Church, 408 W. Constitution St., $300,000.
- Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, permit for Gulf Bend MHMR Center, 6502 N. Nursery Drive, $3,005,486.
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, permit for Steve Klein, 603 S. Wheeler.
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Marjorie Anders, 2303 E. Red River St.
- Steve Klein with Landmark Residential Construction, 605 S. Wheeler St.
- Ramona Haskins, DSW Homes, permit for Leticia Baladez, 2503 Port St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, permit for Steve Klein, 102 Silver Spur
Manufactured Homes
- None
