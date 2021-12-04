This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 24-30 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Jose Cabrera, with Jose Luis Cabrera, permit for Magdalena Cabrera, with Elegant Creations, 1210 Taylor Ave., $2,850
- Louis Mendoza, with Prestige Remodeling, permit for B’nai Israel Church, 604 N. Main St., $13,000
Residential
- Barry Chaloupka, with Ovation Homes, 507 Auburn Hill
Manufactured Homes
- John and Judy Clegg, with Clegg Services, 2909 Circle St.
