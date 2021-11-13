This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 3-9 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Ray Garza, with Rayco Roofing, permit for South Texas Rentals, 308 Westwood Drive, A D, $15,000.
Residential
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc. permit for Cindy Garcia, 3513 Seagull Drive.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, LLC, 110 Montalcino Court.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.