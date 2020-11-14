This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 4-10 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Dr. D. Verma, with Diversified Wellness Associates LLC, 106 Springwood Drive, Suite 300, $46,000.
- Victor Sepeda, with VAS Contracting, 1406 N. Ben Jordan St., $1,600.
Residential
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for John and Stella Martinez, 1201 E. Guadalupe St.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, LLC, permit for Viola Garcia, 710 Smith St.
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Estella Perez, 1403 Polk Avenue.
- April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 113 Myra Lane.
- Corey Pedeville, with FJP Enterprises, dba: NTEX Construction, permit for Nighel Tones, 2308 Tibiletti Drive, $43,000.
- Wenceslao Gutierrez, 1508 Bowie Drive, $18,500.
- BJ Davis, with BJ Davis Construction, 106 Wood Bridge, $258,390.
- Brad Blanton, with Blanton Builders, permit for Dennis Hewitt, 207 Leisure Lane, $2,750,000.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
