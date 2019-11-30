This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 21-27 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Jon Riggs, with Jon Riggs Construction, permit for Nopal Holdings, 506 W. Forrest St., $75,000.
- Ray Salazar with CMC Construction (Citizens Medical Center), 2603 Hospital Drive, $47,500.
- David Begala, with Texas Coast Interests, Inc., permit for Marie Morin, with CrestMarc VPC, Summerstone, 2107 N. Ben Jordan St., $3,480.
- Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for Kemp Property Group KPG, 101 W. Goodwin St., $17,300.
Residential
- Roger McClamery, with Core Construction, permit for Daniel Adame, 902 Levis Road.
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Shirley Cherry, 2311 Booker St.
Manufactured Homes
- Michael Kelton, with M and S Mobile Homes, permit for Ledie Cheramie, 607 Meyer St.
- Joe Canales, with 181 South Homes, permit for Joaquin Gonzales, 804 E. Park Ave., $32,640.
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Brian Garley, 1706 N. Cameron St., $90,909.93.
