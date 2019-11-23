This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 14 to 20 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction Inc., permit for Don Tipton, with Tipton’s Conoco, 5903 Houston Highway, $5,460.
- Casey Roth, with Roth Construction Inc., permit for Brianne Dlugosh, with 5D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., $60,000.
- Randal Williams, with ARP Contract Services, permit for Vitality Senior Living, 1303 John Stockbauer Drive, $525,000.
Residential
- Bruno Valderrama, 101 Birchwood Drive
- Roger McClamery, with Core Construction, permit for Faye Ann Rowe, 1604 Levi St.
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Sylvia Salazar, 1601 Rosebud Avenue
- Roger McClamery, with Core Construction, permit for Alice Fernandez, 2009 N. Louis St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued
