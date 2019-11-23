Building Permits

This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Nov. 14 to 20 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction Inc., permit for Don Tipton, with Tipton’s Conoco, 5903 Houston Highway, $5,460.
  • Casey Roth, with Roth Construction Inc., permit for Brianne Dlugosh, with 5D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., $60,000.
  • Randal Williams, with ARP Contract Services, permit for Vitality Senior Living, 1303 John Stockbauer Drive, $525,000.

Residential

  • Bruno Valderrama, 101 Birchwood Drive
  • Roger McClamery, with Core Construction, permit for Faye Ann Rowe, 1604 Levi St.
  • Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Sylvia Salazar, 1601 Rosebud Avenue
  • Roger McClamery, with Core Construction, permit for Alice Fernandez, 2009 N. Louis St.

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

