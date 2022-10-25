This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 12-18 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Shawn Outlaw, with Architect Design & Development, permit for Dr. D. Verma, Diversified Wellness Associates, 6302 Nursery Drive, $900,000.

Residential

  • Kris Bluntzer, with Bluntzer Custom Builders, permit for 508 Auburn Hill.
  • Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, permit for 113 Persimmon Court.
  • Chad Reed, with Stonewater, permit for Mary Price, 3207 Wildwood St.

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

