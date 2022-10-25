This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 12-18 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Shawn Outlaw, with Architect Design & Development, permit for Dr. D. Verma, Diversified Wellness Associates, 6302 Nursery Drive, $900,000.
Residential
- Kris Bluntzer, with Bluntzer Custom Builders, permit for 508 Auburn Hill.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, permit for 113 Persimmon Court.
- Chad Reed, with Stonewater, permit for Mary Price, 3207 Wildwood St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.