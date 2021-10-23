This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 13-19 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Roberto Medrano, permit for Abner Cabrera, 1401 E. Juan Linn St., $6,500.
- Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors LLC, permit for RE/MAX Land & Homes, 5213 N. Navarro St., $46,900.
- Platinum Homes, 6801 N. Navarro St., $90,000.
Residential
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, LLC, 514 Windy Way Drive.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, LLC, 518 Windy Way Drive.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, LLC, permit for Melissa Perales, 1004 Melrose Avenue.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
