This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 14-20 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Terrence Ellis, permit for Orestes Romero, 2003 Patterson Drive, $7,000.
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, LTD, permit for Janie Alvarez, 1108 E. Colorado St.
- Rene Garza, with Texas RG Construction & Investments LLC, permit for Jennifer Lopez, 910 Bellevue St.
Manufactured Homes
- Dylan Lanier, with Palm Harbor Villages, Inc., permit for Debbie and Fernando Acosta, 708 E. Crestwood Drive.
