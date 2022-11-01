This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 19-25 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Robert Johnson with Gemini Construction, permit for Murdoch’s at Victoria Mall, 7508 N. Navarro St., $375,000.
  • Chris Rendon, with Under Pressure Energy Services, permit for Oscar Ortiz, The Nutrition Place No. 2, 104 Broadmoor, Suite 700, $40,000.
  • Timothy Ferguson, with US Builders, permit for Boot Barn, 6512 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, $350,000.

Residential

  • Jennifer Smith with Tegrity Homes, permit for Jessica Hernandez, 2403 Rose Drive.

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

