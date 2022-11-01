This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 19-25 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Robert Johnson with Gemini Construction, permit for Murdoch’s at Victoria Mall, 7508 N. Navarro St., $375,000.
- Chris Rendon, with Under Pressure Energy Services, permit for Oscar Ortiz, The Nutrition Place No. 2, 104 Broadmoor, Suite 700, $40,000.
- Timothy Ferguson, with US Builders, permit for Boot Barn, 6512 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, $350,000.
Residential
- Jennifer Smith with Tegrity Homes, permit for Jessica Hernandez, 2403 Rose Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.